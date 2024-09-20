SAWYERVILLE — The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in an ongoing death investigation in Sawyerville. Authorities announced that Rodney Messerly, 42, of the 300 block of Mine Road in Sawyerville, died after allegedly entering a residence as an intruder and being shot.

The incident occurred in Sawyerville, where Messerly was reportedly shot after gaining entry to the home. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the Macoupin County Coroner's Office, is spearheading the investigation.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Messerly's entry and subsequent shooting remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office has not released further information regarding potential suspects or the homeowner involved.

This case continues to develop as authorities work to piece together the events that led to Messerly's death.

