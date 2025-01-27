Collinsville Murder Press Conference

Article continues after sponsor message

COLLINSVILLE - Three individuals are facing serious charges in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Portia Rowland, who was killed while warming up her car outside her home on Olive Street on the morning of Jan. 21, 2025.

On Monday, Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine announced the charges against Sammy J. Shafer, Jr., 36, Gary D. Johnson, and Marty Shaw. According to the charging documents, Shafer is accused of hiring Shaw and Johnson to carry out the murder.

Shafer faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of solicitation for murder-for-hire. Johnson, identified as the alleged gunman, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon. Shaw is also charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators allege that Shafer paid $10,000 for the murder. Shaw reportedly gave Johnson a ride on the day of the shooting and was said to have received the same $10,000, subsequently giving $6,500 to Johnson after the murder.

At the time of her death, Rowland was in a relationship with Shafer's wife, adding another layer of complexity to the case. Shafer and his wife had been separated for two years. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rowland's death is ongoing.

More like this: