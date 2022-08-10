MADISON – Residents within one mile of the destructive warehouse fire in Madison at Interco have been asked to shelter in place for the time being as of early Wednesday afternoon. There was one warehouse employee hurt in the fire and a red alert has been issued by Madison Police.

Emergency management officials urged residents to turn off air conditioning units and close windows. There were workers inside when the fire broke out but everyone was safely outside and there was only one injury reported at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

[ALSO: Fire Seen On Doppler Radar]

The roof of one building did collapse and an estimated 42 fire-fighting agencies from Illinois and Missouri counties are present. Two buildings have been destroyed in the fire. As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

The report by weather officials says now that the smoke plume from the blaze was seen 5,000 feet in the air and miles away.

The large blaze started at Interco, a metaltronics recycler, at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Interco also previously had a fire on March 11, 2022.John Hentrich also contributed to this story.

More like this: