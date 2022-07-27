SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

EDWARDSVILLE - For the first time ever since the tournament's inception 11 years ago, the Edwardsville Futures played a little bit of tennis under the lights.

Some main draw matches weren't over until after 11 p.m. All matches were pushed back until 4:30 p.m. as they scrambled to try and get all the courts dry after some record-setting rainfall in the St. Louis area.

The courts were eventually dry enough to play on after the rain stopped sometime in the early afternoon and they were still able to get in 12 matches yesterday.

The matches being played were the final qualifying singles and then the beginning of main draw singles. All doubles matches were canceled for the day.

Below is a full list of yesterday's results.

Tues. Jul. 26 Results

Qualifying Singles

[1] Fnu Nidunjianzan (CHN) def. [11] Joshua Howard-Tripp (RSA) 6-1, 2-0 ret.

[2] James Kent Trotter (JPN) def. [10] Stefan Simeunovic (CAN) 7-6(7), 6-1

[3] Jack Anthrop (USA) def. [9] Nishesh Basavareddy (USA) 7-6(4), 6-3

[5] Martins Rocens (LAT) def. [16] Mac Kiger (USA) 7-5, 6-0

[12] Alexander Petrov (USA) def. [4] Christian Lakoseljac (CAN) 6-1, 6-2

[7] Kweisi Kenyatte (USA) def. [14] Tommaso Carnevale-Miiso (ITA) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0(8)

[15] Jibril Nettles (USA) def. [8] Francisco Pini (ARG) 7-5, 6-3

[13] Ronald Hohmann (USA) def. Nico Mostradi (USA) 7-5, 7-6(3)

Main Draw Singles

Arvid Nordquist (SWE) def. [WC] Cooper Williams (USA) 6-1, 6-4

[6] Peter Bertran (DOM) def. Eduardo Nava (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5

Ronan Jachuck (USA) def. Hunter Heck (USA) 6-2, 6-1

Karlis Ozolins (LAT) def. Tristan McCormick (USA) 6-3, 7-6(4)

Five Americans won their qualifying matches to earn a spot in the round of 32.

Day three action began this morning and will continue all day weather permitting. Expect more singles and doubles main draw action as players begin their fight for the round of 16.

For scores and other updates regarding weather delays or anything else, follow the tournament on Twitter @FuturesEdwards or go to their website edwardsvillefutures.com.

