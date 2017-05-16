WHITE HALL - North Greene High School’s baseball season ended on Monday with a 14-1 regional loss to Pleasant Hill at White Hall, but the Spartans have hopes for a bright future with a young team.

Jim Roesch, the North Greene head coach, said Pleasant Hill has improved over the past few years and played well against his team on Monday.

“We started four sophomores, a couple juniors and a freshman,” Roesch said. “I think we will have a good future with several coming back next year. We won five games this year so we will try to build on that.”

Justin Lawson smacked a triple for the Spartans in the game, while Kaiden Heberling also had a hit.