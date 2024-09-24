EDWARDSVILLE - William Poelker of DeSmet Jesuit, from Creve Coeur, Mo., was the individual champion, while Gavin Rodgers was fourth and Hugh Davis came in sixth as the host Tigers won the team championship of the 58th Edwardsville Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday morning at the famed SIU-Edwardsville Mud Mountain course

The Tigers won the team title with 51 points, while John Burroughs School of Ladue, Mo., was the runners-up with 94 points. Mascoutah came in third at 110 points, Parkway West was fourth at 118 points, and the Spartans rounded out the top five with 122 points. Belleville East came in eighth with 235 points, Metro-East Lutheran finished 10th with 281 points, Alton was 11th with 298 points, East St. Louis finished 14th with 370 points, Collinsville came in 16th at 387 points, Staunton was 17th at 479 points, Dupo was 18th at 538 points, and Trenton Wesclin was 20th at 584 points. New Athens also had runners who competed in the race, but not enough to record a team score.

Poelker won the race with a time of 16:14.70, with Leo Cozzi of the Indians second at 16:19.40, Landon Boman of Pinckneyville was third at 16:23.40, in fourth place was Rodgers at 16:25.40, and rounding out the top five was Chaz Oberkfell of Gillespie at 16:26.20.

Outside of Rodgers, the Tigers had Davis in sixth place at 16:38.30, Jackson Amick came in at 16:55.80, Taylor Davis came in at 16:58.00, and Cooper Wittek was in at 17:13.10. In addition to Cozzi, the Indians saw Lucas Jensen in at 16:55.40, Kaime Climaco had a time of 18:10.00, Chris White had a time of 18:21.50, and Jacob Chung was in at 18:24.30.

The Lancers were led by Chase Cooley, who came in at 17:59.90, with Jayce Peterson having a time of 18:56.90, Kyle Cooley was in at 19:02.60, Keenan Miksell's time was 19:07.00, and Christian Hicks came home at 19:53.80. The Knights were led by Luke Bright's 18:26.10, while Lucas Abbott came in at 19:12.80, Jack Shank was in at q19:27.40, Elijah Ball came in at 19:42.80, and Henry Reiseck's time was 19:58.50.

Hank McClaine was the leading runner for the Redbirds, coming in at 17:27.10, with Noah Gallivan in at 17:47.30, Devon Yowell was home at 20:40.50, Julian Eaken's time was 21:03.30, and Chase Baxter came in at 21:23.50. The Flyers were led by Darius Ivy, who was in at 17:11.70, with Demarcus Coleman home at 20:54.70, Tashawn Canada had a time of 21:03.60, Robert Harris was in at 21:23.50, and Roshawn Brandon was right behind at 21:23,60.

Chase Cummins led the Kahoks with a time of 18:51.90, while Cooper James came in at 19:58.30, Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo was in at 20:41.70, Anton Beljanski was in at 21:28.90, and Camden Reeves was home at 21:48.10. Aiden Green of the Bulldogs with a time of 19:11.80, with Peyton Luketich having a time of 20:53, Bryan Podwojski had a time of 21:23.30, Trevor Myers came in at 25:23.00, and Brady Seelbach was right behind at 25:23.50.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

