EDWARDSVILLE – DeSmet Jesuit took an early 14-0 lead and went on to defeat Edwardsville 42-19, in the regular season finale for both teams Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

When the game started, It was the Spartans taking control early, taking 11 plays and 3:25 to go 65 yards on the opening possession, ending with Dillon Duff, passing 13 yards to Brayden Wakula for the first touchdown to put DeSmet up 7-0, After Yale Weaver was intercepted on the Tigers’ second play from scrimmage, the Spartans only needed three plays to score, climaxing with a 11-yard touchdown pass from Duff to Jayden McCaster to give DeSmet a 14-0 lead.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Tigers came right back with Weaver throwing 16 yards to Lakatos for a touchdown to halve the lead to 14-7. The Spartans answered with a 19-yard touchdown run by Duff early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-7. After an Edwardsville punt, DeSmet took 4;46 to drive 70 yards in 15 plays, ending with Duff going the final three yards himself to score, putting the Spartans up 28-7 at halftime.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville mounted a comeback at the start of the second half, with Smith first going in from two yards away to score 28-13 after the conversion was missed. On the ensuing DeSmet possession, the special teams came through big when a punt was blocked, and Devyon Hill-Lomax fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. The point was again missed, but Edwardsville had cut the lead to 28-19 and looked poised to take control of the game.

DeSmet, however, took control back when Bryant Pool took an interception back 81 yards for a touchdown that made the score 35-19, and the Spartans clinched the game with a 21-yard touchdown run by McCaster to give DeSmet the 42-19 win.

The Spartans end their regular season 7-2 and start Missouri district play next week against an opponent to be determined. The Tigers wind up at 6-3 and will learn their first-round IHSA playoff opponent Saturday evening, when the pairings are announced.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Woods Runs For 113 Yards, Three Touchdowns, Lyons Throws For Two, Key Bennett Touchdown Helps Give Flyers Class 6A Championship Over Geneva
Dec 1, 2024
Morris Uses Defense To Take 67-28 First Round Playoff Win Over Triad, Knights Finish Season 7-3
Nov 3, 2024
Dierre Hill, Jr., Jayden Ellington, Lead Crusaders to Dominant 54-7 Victory
Nov 17, 2024
Krebs Has Three Hits, Drives In Two Runs, Chiarodo Has Three RBIs, Tigers Hold Off DeSmet Rally, Win 12-5
Mar 26, 2025
Hill Has Extraordinary Day, Runs 13 Times For 318 Yards, Five Touchdowns, Althoff Wins Over Camp Point Central 58-19
Nov 25, 2024

 