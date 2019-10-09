ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick announced Wednesday the hiring of Deserea Howard as the new head girls basketball coach at Alton High School.

"Coach Howard served as an assistant girls basketball coach in the program last year and replaces Jazmin Pitts who stepped down last month," Kusnerick said. "Deserea had an outstanding career as a dual-sport athlete at Homewood Flossmoor High School in basketball and track. On the collegiate level, she excelled in track and field as a Division I athlete at the University of Illinois.

"Before coaching at Alton High School Deserea was involved with coaching basketball at Homewood Flossmoor High School and also on the AAU level in the Chicago area. Deserea is also currently an assistant girls track coach at Alton High School."

