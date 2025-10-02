MADISON COUNTY — Deputy Michael Metzler has joined the Madison County Sheriff’s Office after retiring from the Alton Police Department, officials announced this week.

Metzler, who brings several years of law enforcement experience, was recently sworn in as a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Following a brief Field Training Program, he will be assigned to the Court Security Division.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office welcomed Metzler, highlighting his prior service with the Alton Police Department. Meanwhile, the Alton Police Department congratulated Metzler on his new role, expressing appreciation for his dedication and service.

“While we’ll miss seeing him in an Alton PD uniform, we know he’ll continue serving our community with the same dedication in his new role,” the Alton Police Department said in a statement. “Best of luck, Deputy Metzler — once APD family, always APD family!”