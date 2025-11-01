EDWARDSVILLE — Circuit Clerk Patrick McRae announced that a deputy clerk recently received recognition for outstanding pro bono work.McRae said in recognition for her outstanding work on expungements, Deputy Clerk Sarah Wallace earned the Judge Barbara Crowder Pro Bono Champion Award. He said Associate Judge Maureen Schuette and Law Librarian Angela Wille nominated Wallace for her dedication to assisting individuals in clearing their records and creating new opportunities.

Wallace received the award during a luncheon held Oct. 21.

The Judge Barbara Crowder Pro Bono Champion Award, named in honor of retired Judge Barbara Crowder, celebrates legal professionals who go above and beyond to provide free legal services to those in need. Crowder, who served more than two decades on the bench, was known for her commitment to expanding access to justice and promoting community service among attorneys and court staff.

Wallace’s efforts have helped countless residents navigate the complex expungement process — restoring hope, dignity, and opportunity for individuals who have faced barriers to employment, housing, and education due to past legal issues.

“This recognition reflects Sarah’s commitment to ensuring access to justice and helping people rebuild their lives,” McRae said. “Her work embodies the spirit of service that strengthens our community.”

Schuette praised Wallace’s dedication and empathy, noting that her approach often goes beyond paperwork.

“Sarah listens to people’s stories, offers reassurance, and guides them through a process that can be overwhelming. Her compassion and professionalism make a lasting difference,” Schuette said.

Wille echoed that sentiment, saying Wallace’s teamwork and attention to detail help make the expungement clinics successful year after year.

“Her calm, steady presence brings confidence to those seeking a second chance,” Wille said.

McRae encouraged staff and colleagues to join him in congratulating Wallace on her achievement.

“Her efforts make a meaningful impact on those we serve,” McRae said. “This is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her hard work and compassion.”

The Circuit Clerk’s Office partners with the courts, law library, and local volunteer attorneys throughout the year to host expungement clinics and provide guidance for individuals working to clear eligible records. For more information, visit www.madisoncountyil.gov.