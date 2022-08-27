The vehicle in the crash came to rest in the State House Circle landscaping.ALTON - At 8:12 a.m. Saturday, August 27, Alton Police investigated a crash at State House Circle in Alton.

This was the report from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford: "Investigation into the crash revealed the vehicle was traveling east in the 800 block of College Avenue as it approached the Statehouse Circle in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, failed to properly navigate the traffic circle and drove into the interior of the circle before coming to rest within the landscaping. No injuries were reported."

Ford said the cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

More like this:

Alton High School Student Nominated for St. Louis Theater Award
Mar 10, 2025
Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Chili Chowdown Set
Feb 18, 2025
100 Years Ago: Minnie Walters Finally Gets a Divorce
Mar 13, 2025
Expecting a Bundle of Joy in 2025? Prenatal Classes Set At HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Feb 8, 2025
Alton Businesses Unite for Have A Heart Food Collection Campaign
Feb 5, 2025

 