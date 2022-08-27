ALTON - At 8:12 a.m. Saturday, August 27, Alton Police investigated a crash at State House Circle in Alton.

This was the report from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford: "Investigation into the crash revealed the vehicle was traveling east in the 800 block of College Avenue as it approached the Statehouse Circle in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, failed to properly navigate the traffic circle and drove into the interior of the circle before coming to rest within the landscaping. No injuries were reported."

Ford said the cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

More like this: