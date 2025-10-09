JERSEYVILLE – Deputy Chief Scott Woelfel gave a heartfelt farewell to officers of the Jerseyville Police Department as he made his retirement official with an emotional “10-42” call, ending his tour of duty on Oct. 9, 2025.

“I just want to say thank you to all the citizens of Jerseyville for allowing me the opportunity to serve you,” Woelfel said. “It has been the pleasure of my life to give everything I have to this community.”

Woelfel then thanked several of his fellow officers, including recently retired former Police Chief Brad Blackorby and new Police Chief Daniel Green, among others “who worked the streets with me over the years.”

“Thank you to the officers for watching my back these years. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside you,” he added. “To the dispatchers, thank you for being my lifeline. To the men and women of the Jerseyville Police Department, thank you for your dedication to this community.”

He especially thanked his wife, Melissa, and his son and fellow officer, Nick Woelfel, stating: “My son, it has been the greatest honor of my life to wear the shield and stand by you.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Describing Jerseyville as a “special place,” Woelfel advised officers to have respect for the agency and uniform, as well as the officers that served before them and would continue to serve after them. He urged them to always “follow the evidence,” and to do everything possible to return home safely to their families each night and leave their work at work.

“It’s been the ride of my life, and for the last time, I’m officially 10-42,” Woelfel announced.

His son, Officer Nick Woelfel, responded by speaking highly of the legacy his father leaves within the department and throughout the Jerseyville community. He fondly recalled mornings spent drinking coffee and discussing life in his father’s office as the two solved cases and made other lasting memories together.

“Deputy Chief Woelfel has shaped lives both in and out of the badge, and his legacy isn’t just measured in years or rank – it’s measured in the lives he’s changed, the trust he built, and the example he set,” Nick said. “This department will feel the difference – the community, however, will continue to feel the impact of his service for generations to come.

“Deputy Chief Woelfel, thank you for your courage, your sacrifice, and your heart. To my father, the last six and a half years working with you has been nothing short of a blessing … may your next chapter be as meaningful and honorable as the one you’re leaving behind.”

Woelfel’s retirement marks the end of an era as his 22-year career with the Jerseyville Police Department has come to its conclusion.

More like this: