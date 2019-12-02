WOOD RIVER - Deputy Chief Dan Bunt retired from the Wood River Police Department today with more than 20 years of protecting the citizens of Wood River.

Major Bunt has been a police officer for nearly 30 years. He also served for the Village of Roxana and South Roxana. Major Bunt comes from a family of first responders.

Deputy Chief Bunt said he had worked every position in the Wood River Police Department and returned in 1999 after working in the Roxana Police Department.

“I started work with the city as a Wood River cadet in 1983,” he said. “It was a real pleasure coming back from Roxana after about 10 years there and almost 20 in Wood River. I always liked serving the community and just helping people. It was an opportunity to meet a lot of people. I have worked with a lot of outstanding officers over the years. It has been a real pleasure working here, but I feel like now is the time to move on.”

Bunt has no post-retirement job plans but said he is considering different types of things at the moment to fill the time void.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Major Bunt was honored with a luncheon at the police department with many friends, co-workers, and retired officers who came to wish him well.

"We will miss you, Major Bunt

," Chief Wells said.