Deputy Chief Chris Johnson Retires From Wood River Police Department, Leaves Positive Mark

WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Johnson, a.k.a. "The Colonel," officially retired today. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the City of Wood River is a better place because of Chris' service of nearly 25 years.

"Deputy Chief Johnson also served in the United States Marine Corps prior to becoming a police officer," Chief Wells said.

Chief Wells explained that he was already a policeman when Chris was hired in at the Wood River Police Department. Chris also worked part-time at Roxana before his arrival in Wood River.

Chief Wells said his boys are very close friends with Chris' sons and he and Chris are good friends.

"It has been nice to work side by side with Chris," Chief Wells said. "He sincerely cares about the victims of crime, especially children. When Dan Bunt retired as deputy chief, I put Chris in that position. He has served the City of Wood River well in all his positions. We will miss you Chris and wish you well in the next chapter."

Chris will now go to work with the Madison County Veterans Assistance Commission, Chief Wells said.

"Chris is very dedicated and a hard worker and will do well in his next role," the chief added.