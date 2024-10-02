EDWARDSVILLE – Brendan McKee was appointed to serve as the next fire chief for the Edwardsville Fire Department, receiving unanimous approval from the City Council at the Tuesday, October 1, meeting. McKee will step in to the role later this month to replace Chief James Whiteford, who is retiring after 28 years with the department. McKee has been Edwardsville’s deputy chief since 2020.

“Our community has benefited tremendously from the leadership and professionalism of Fire Chief James Whiteford. We are equally fortunate that he surrounded himself with a team of unparalleled expertise, experience and dedication,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “Deputy Chief Brendan McKee exemplifies that kind of professional depth. He is well known as a fire service expert; he is well regarded and well respected in Edwardsville and throughout the region.” McKee will officially take over as chief after Whiteford’s final day on the job, Friday, October 11. That same day, McKee will be sworn in during a ceremony celebrating his appointment and honoring Whiteford for his service. “I would like to thank the mayor and City Council for this great opportunity to lead the Edwardsville Fire Department,” McKee said. “It’s been an honor to serve under Chief Whiteford and with this talented team. I am extremely proud of what they accomplish every day sometimes under very adverse conditions.”

McKee brings at least four decades of fire service and paramedic experience and technical expertise to the job. Prior to accepting his role as Edwardsville’s deputy chief, he spent 23 years with the Wood River Fire Department, including nearly three as chief. He also served as an emergency response training specialist for about one year at Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. McKee spent the first decade of his career as a volunteer firefighter in Brighton; he earned his fire service management degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

“As Chief Whiteford retires after his many years of dedicated service, we want to express our gratitude for his unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe. His leadership has helped to shape a strong, resilient fire department,” said Alderwoman Jennifer Warren, who chairs the Public Services Committee. “As we welcome Chief McKee, we look forward to continuing this legacy. With McKee's experience and vision, we are confident the department will remain in capable hands and continue to serve with excellence.” Whiteford announced his retirement last month after four years as chief. A Florida native, Whiteford came to the Edwardsville Fire Department in 1995 as a volunteer firefighter after three years volunteering for the Williamson County, Illinois, Fire Protection District. He started his career as a full-time firefighter and paramedic in Edwardsville on September 23, 1996.

The Edwardsville Fire Department has a staff of approximately three dozen personnel, including a command staff, firefighter/paramedics and an administrative assistant. The department serves the community and surrounding area from three fire stations: the Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main Street; the Campus Station, 783 Northwest Drive, at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville; and the East Fire Station, which opened in February at 7407 Governors’ Parkway.

