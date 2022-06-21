ALTON - Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford today announced there are charges after a report last week on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, of gunshots and a subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge.

"Today, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the investigation and authorized a criminal charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm against Jerone C. Hornbeak, 23, of St. Louis," Ford said. "Hornbeak is in custody at the Alton Jail."

Ford continued: "Officers responded and located a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the Clark Bridge in Missouri. The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the traffic crash and was transported to a St. Louis area hospital.

"Information gathered at the scene suggested the incident to have started as an apparent road rage incident involving two vehicles. Evidence of gunshots being fired was located on the Illinois side of the Clark Bridge."

Detectives with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division followed up on leads at that time.

"As a result of their great work, a suspect was identified and the suspect vehicle was recovered," Deputy Chief Ford said. "As initially stated, this appears to be an isolated incident."

