MADISON COUNTY — Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office participated in the Alton River Dragons First Responder Night event recently in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Deputies Chris Alfaro and Maricela Williams represented the sheriff’s office during the event, which also included a tribute to Alton Police Department K9 Odin, who was killed in the line of duty.

The First Responder Night event was aimed at honoring first responders and recognize their service to the community.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office expressed sincere gratitude for the opportunity to pay tribute to K9 Odin, acknowledging the sacrifice made by the K9 and the police department.

More like this: