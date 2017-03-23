ALTON - Jill Craigie, Manager/Bartender of Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Alton, is moving to the great northwest and Downtown Alton will lose a little of its luster.

Jill and her husband Will Craigie, former General Manager & Sommelier at Aeries Resort & Winery in Grafton, Illinois, are fulfilling a plan they made five years ago to start their own business.

Jill has been a fixture in downtown Alton for over 30 years. The former Jill McNamera began her career in hospitality as a bartender at Timballo Palazzo, an Irish/Italian Restaurant and Bar owned by the late Bill Belli, in 1986. At the time ‘Timballo’s’ was the hottest spot in Alton. Belli’s ‘innovative’ promotions such as nickel beer Thursdays, and frozen strawberry daiquiri specials (made one-at-a-time in a blender) provided great training for young Jill.

In 1989 Jill moved across the street to Catdaddy’s Tavern owned by Mark Springman. There she worked with legendary bartenders Jimmy Nicholson, Bobbie Marshall Rose and Cindy Funkhouser.

After 15 years at ‘Cat’s’, Jill was asked by Russ Smith, former photographer for the Alton Evening Telegraph, to help him open an innovative new lounge in downtown Alton known as Bossanova Martini Lounge in 2004. Bossanova started with eight choices of Martinis. Today Bossanova offers 24 different martinis as well as appetizers, salads, pizzettes, and entrees such as blackened salmon and steak oscar.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jill’s charming personality and smile that can be measured in gigawatts has landed her quite a following. Seeing her behind the bar reminds one of the verse in Billy Joel’s The Piano Man “I know that it’s me that they’re coming to see to forget about life for a while.”

Over the years Jill’s been there to lend an ear, give a hug, laugh with and, of course, mix a drink for thousands of regulars and visitors to downtown Alton.

Jill and husband Will are moving to Salem, Oregon to start Prestige Wine Tours. Prestige Wine Tours will give private tours of up to six guests offering trips to Oregon’s vineyards, wineries and waterfalls.

Friday March 24th is Jill’s last evening of work at Bossanova. On Sunday, March 26, ‘Bossa’ owner Russ Smith is having a going away party and invites all of Jill’s friends, acquaintances, past customers and those inspired to get to know her before she leaves town to join him from 4:00 until ???

Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge

112 W. 3 RD Street

Alton, IL 62002

618-462-1175

More like this: