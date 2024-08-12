SPRINGFIELD – Adults aged 60 and older can enter the Illinois State Fair for free on Monday, Aug. 12, and those who visit the Illinois Building will leave with health and wellness resources, freebies, and prizes.

“We are excited to welcome nearly 100 state and community partners to the fairgrounds to offer health screenings and information to older adults,” said Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) Acting Director Mary Killough. “We’ll also be hosting special programming on Senior Day, including bingo and the crowd-pleasing Not So Newlywed Game.”

The Illinois Building will open at 9 a.m. for older adults and their family members to visit with local vendors and exhibitors. The building is air conditioned, has restrooms, and offers a limited number of motorized wheelchairs for rent.

A schedule of major events and activities is below:

10:30 a.m. – Opening remarks by IDoA Acting Director Mary Killough and other dignitaries

11 a.m. – Juneteenth king and queen performance, bingo begins in the mezzanine area

12 - 1:30 p.m. – The Not So Newlywed Game

Sponsored by Central Illinois Senior Celebration

Hosted by the Department on Aging

Participants are couples 50 years of age or older. Just how much do you know about your spouse after all these years?

Cash prizes awarded for first ($100) and second place ($50) to the couples who answer the most questions correctly.

Register no later than 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 12 at the Department on Aging's booth, located inside the Illinois Building.

2 – 2:45 p.m. – Medicare and Illinois Jeopardy Contest

Sponsored by Springfield Supportive Living

Hosted by the Department on Aging

Cash prizes awarded to first through third place winners.

Register no later than 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Department on Aging’s booth, located inside the Illinois Building.

3 – 4 p.m. – AARP Social Security Presentation



About IDoA: IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department’s programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/ or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

