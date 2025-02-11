SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is seeking nominations for the 2025 induction class of the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame, which honors the accomplishments of Illinois residents aged 65 and older.

“Whether it's the teacher who goes the extra mile for their students or the neighbor who's always ready to lend a hand, our seniors are the backbone of our communities — embodying kindness, generosity, and ingenuity,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Each year, my administration is proud to honor four older adults for their contributions in community service, education, arts, and labor by inducting them into the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to nominate the older adults in their lives whose impact deserves to be recognized and celebrated.”

Each year, four older adults are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their work in the arts, sports, and entertainment; community service; education; or the labor force. Anyone may nominate an older adult for consideration.

To be eligible for nomination to the Hall of Fame, nominees must be:

At least 65 years old at the time of nomination; and

A current Illinois resident or a previous resident of Illinois for most of their life.

Posthumous nominations are also accepted, provided the nominee was 65 or older and living in Illinois at the time of death.

To guarantee consideration for the 2025 induction class, nominations must be submitted on or before June 2, 2025. Nominators of new Hall of Fame inductees are expected to participate in an award ceremony honoring their nominee and highlighting their accomplishments.

“The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame honors outstanding older adults who have made and continue to make significant contributions to their communities," said IDoA Acting Director Mary Killough. "If you know someone who fits this criteria, please nominate them to be recognized and celebrated.”

Completed nomination forms may be submitted electronically or returned via U.S. mail, fax, or email. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/resources/newspublicationsandreports/halloffame.html.

About IDoA: IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department’s programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/ or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

