CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding taxpayers that the upcoming deadline for filing 2021 state individual income tax returns is Monday, April 18, 2022.

"We encourage those who have not yet filed to do so soon. Filing electronically with direct deposit will ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds," said IDOR Director David Harris. "Taxpayers may file their electronic returns for free by using a registered MyTax Illinois account but may also file electronically with a tax preparer or third-party software."

To aid in IDOR’s anti-fraud efforts, taxpayers filing their IL-1040’s through MyTax Illinois, must use a registered MyTax Illinois account. If they do not have a registered account, they may create one by choosing “sign up” in the login box at MyTax Illinois and follow the instructions. The ID number will be mailed to them within 10 days after being requested. While IDOR strongly encourages electronic filing, taxpayers can always file a paper return if they choose.

If a taxpayer electronically files an error-free return, they should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks. Last year, IDOR received over 6.3 million income tax returns. Most returns were filed electronically, 88%, while 12% of taxpayers filed using paper returns.

While the state of Illinois does grant an automatic six-month extension to file an IL-1040 each year, taxpayers must still pay any money owed on their returns by April 18 to avoid penalties and interest.

Article continues after sponsor message

If a return cannot be filed by the April 18 due date, taxpayers may make an extension payment electronically through MyTax Illinois. To pay by mail, they may use Form IL-505-I, Automatic Extension Payment for Individuals Filing Form IL-1040, to calculate and make payments.

Although the tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18,Illinois Governor JB Pritzkerannounced early this year that victims of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes beginning December 10, 2021, have until May 16, 2022, to file tax returns and make income tax payments. Additional information can be found here Tornado Payment Extensions.

In addition to free filing of Form IL-1040 through MyTax Illinois, individuals may also utilize the site to make payments, respond to department inquiries, and check the status of their refunds using the Where's My Refund? link. Taxpayers may also look up IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and when necessary, amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois.

To assist taxpayers with last minute questions, IDOR will also have extended telephone hours on Friday, April 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Monday, April 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2022 tax season, please visit IDOR's website at: tax.illinois.gov.

More like this: