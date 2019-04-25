ALTON - It is becoming commonplace, but Alton’s Deonte McGoy took home the title in the 100 meters at the Madison County Large Schools Track and Field Meet at Triad on Tuesday with a time of 10.74 seconds, while Cassius Havis was third in the 400 meters at 52.11 seconds and second in the 800 meters at 1:58.51.

In the hurdles, Kavontay Samelton-Dansler was fourth in the 110 meters at 16.39 seconds, while Joe Morrissey and Samelton-Dansler were one-two in the 300 meters, with times of 40.19 seconds and 41.40 seconds respectively.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton's boys were fourth in the team standings with 91.33 points. Edwardsville recorded 137.16 points and Collinsville had 116.5 and Triad 107 points. In the relay races, the 4x200-meter team of Tim Johnson, Jaden Singleton, Kegan Bratton and Dasani Stewart were second with a time of 1:33.50, while the 4x400-meter team of Bratton, Havis, Johnson and Morrissey were second at 3:30.54.

In the field events, Ju’Qui Womack and Trey Miller were second and third in the long jump, coming in at 20’ 11” and 20’ 6.5” respectively, with Miller and Womack finishing third and fourth in the triple jump, going 42’ 0.5” and 42 feet even respectively.

Other highlights of the meet included Triad’s Will Hancock and Jadon Elliott finishing one-two in the high jump, with leaps of 6’ 2” and six feet even, Elliott and Caleb Rutz finishing one-two in the pole vault, going 15’ 2” and 13’ 6” respectively, Collinsville’s Kyle Crone winning the long jump and triple jump with leaps of 20’ 11.5” and 42’ 8.5”, Anthony Guzman of Granite City taking both the shot put and discus throw with tosses of 46’ 11.5” and 141’ 8”, Triad’s 4x800-meter relay team of Ben Walter, Jack Hansen, Luke Perry and Drake Bleier winning the race at 8:11.69, Granite City’s Andrew O’Keefe winning the 800 meters at 1:55.86, and Collinsville’s Jermarrion Stewart placing second in the 100 meters at 10.77 seconds, and winning the 200 meters in 22.20 seconds.

More like this: