Listen to the story

ALTON - Allen Hale, honored for 50 years of service to the Riverbend East Rotary Club, presented Paul Harris Fellowship awards to two East Alton community leaders, Denny Weber and Debbie Angleton.

The presentation took place recently during a club meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Paul Harris Fellowship, named after Rotary’s founder, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to community service, peace, goodwill and international understanding.

Hale’s recognition and the awards highlight the ongoing dedication of local leaders to the East Alton community.

More like this: