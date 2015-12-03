The opening of the Edwardsville Arts Center Holiday Show kicks off from 6 to 8 tonight at the center.

More than 100 artists are expected to participate, Edwardsville Arts Center Director Liz Link said.

Besides paintings, there will be coloring books, holiday ornaments, glass artists doing glass ornaments, glass tumblers, plus 40 artists doing coffee cups, tumbler beverage cups, jewelers with art necklaces and other items for Christmas presents.

In loving memory of Dennis DeToye who was an active board member of the Edwardsville Arts Center (EAC), several of his paintings will be displayed for sale in the Edwardsville Arts Center for the annual Holiday Show. The show opened on Nov. 27 and will run through Jan. 1. The opening reception is free to the public at the Edwardsville Arts Center at 6165 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

"DeToye was invaluable in the establishment of the Edwardsville Arts Center and had a tremendous impact on the value that the City of Edwardsville places on art," Link said. "The EAC is forever grateful for his commitment to the arts in the community and he will be greatly missed. Please join the EAC for the annual Holiday Show."

Link said coloring books have become a very popular item for Christmas gifts.

The gallery shop at the Arts Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Link said she expects about 50 paintings in the gallery.

“This show is always very popular and an excellent fund raiser for the Arts Center," Link said.

