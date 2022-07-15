Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Contractor Stutz Excavating began demolition of an old Alton building next to Germania Coffee House in the 600 block of Broadway Friday morning. The excavating company started at the front part of the building and planned to work its way to the back in the demolition.

Article continues after sponsor message

A Stutz Excavating manager at the scene said the project will take a few days to tear down and remove the remnants.

He said workers would work through the day on Friday, then take off Saturday and be back on Monday to complete the demolition.

The back part of the building fell off this past Saturday, which pushed an urgency to demolish it.

More like this:

Wood River Approves Dog Park Concrete Bid
Jan 7, 2025
Quick Response Restores Gas Service After Pipeline Hit In Edwardsville
Mar 17, 2025
St. Clair County Transit District Celebrates Grand Opening Of Tecklenburg Trail In Belleville
Mar 6, 2025
Resurfacing Project to Begin March 17 on Troy Road Between Franklin and Fifth Avenues
Mar 13, 2025
Godfrey Approves Stamper Lane Extension Project
Jan 21, 2025

 