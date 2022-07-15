ALTON - Contractor Stutz Excavating began demolition of an old Alton building next to Germania Coffee House in the 600 block of Broadway Friday morning. The excavating company started at the front part of the building and planned to work its way to the back in the demolition.

A Stutz Excavating manager at the scene said the project will take a few days to tear down and remove the remnants.

He said workers would work through the day on Friday, then take off Saturday and be back on Monday to complete the demolition.

The back part of the building fell off this past Saturday, which pushed an urgency to demolish it.

