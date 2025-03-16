CHICAGO - Ahead of April 1, 2025, the Democratic Party of Illinois (DPI) has released details of its 2025 municipal campaign program—a robust and hands-on initiative to support nearly 300 candidates in every region of the state. In 2023, under Chair Lisa Hernandez’s leadership, the Party made clear its commitment to preventing extremist conservatives from implementing regressive platforms on school and library boards. This cycle, as national politics dominate the political ecosystem and impact the daily lives of working Illinoisans, DPI has built upon 2023’s program to continue defending its values of diversity, equity and inclusion and affirm that every election and every vote matters.

“From day one as Chair, I’ve stressed to my team that every election matters," DPI Chair Lisa Hernandez said. “With national politics dominating the conversation and Trump-Musk threatening democracy, organizing at the most hyperlocal levels is one way for us to fight back right now. It’s how we protect our values and how we protect the people of Illinois.”

In partnership with the Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association (IDCCA), DPI and county chairs have identified 270 recommended candidates in municipal races across the state. Credible community advocates recommended by DPI are fighting for equitable public investments, better healthcare, and strong public schools for our kids. Conservative candidates who oppose these values are also seeking local office. DPI has identified 230 opposed candidates who will be targeted through this program.

The Party’s plan will include a six-figure mail and digital advertising investment, reaching hundreds of thousands of Democratic voters in target regions across Illinois. The paid communications program will highlight the Donald Trump–aligned conservatives on the ballot, as well as support the credible, commonsense community advocates that DPI recommends. In addition, the Party is facilitating direct candidate training led by DPI’s campaign staff and assigned one-on-one campaign coaches.

“DPI is providing candidates with the training and tools they need to run efficient and effective campaigns. Our direct mail and digital communications program will help raise awareness of these critical local races to ensure supported candidates win on April 1st,” DPI Executive Director Ben Hardin said. “The Party is making sure voters know which candidates are aligned with Democratic values and which ones will take their local governments down the wrong path.”

