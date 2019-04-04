GODFREY – Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said he is pleased with the results of Tuesday's elections of Godfrey Village Trustees.

While absentee votes are still to be counted, and voter turnout was only 11.8 percent throughout the county, results of the Godfrey village trustee election seem to favor three of the six candidates. Voters in the village were able to select three of the six candidates on their ballots. Those top three were chosen as trustees on the village board. As of now, those trustees chosen by the voters are Ben Allen with 1,416 votes, Karen McAtee with 1,369 and Virginia Woulfe-Beille with 1,049.

“I'm pleased with how this election turned out,” McCormick said. “I've been saying the whole time Ben Allen is a proven visionary. Karen McAtee has served on the four years and has been great. Virginia Woulfe-Beile, I have worked with her for years. I did not support her, but I can actually work with her. The Village of Godfrey will be well-served with everyone who was elected. I am personally very happy. A lot of people put a lot of hours in this campaign.”

Allen said he was honored by the voters to continue working for the village. He was appointed by Mayor McCormick to fill the seat left vacated by the tragically-slain Eldon “Twirp” Williams. Allen expressed remorse for the three candidates who were not elected: Joseph Springman III, Jerome Jacobs and Dr. Richard Jones.

“During this campaign, I've gotten to know my fellow candidates running,” he said. “All of them are really good people who care a lot about Godfrey.”

McAtee said she was “blessed” to continue working for the Village of Godfrey and its citizens. She has served for four years on the board of trustees and has served as mayor pro-tem. Mayor McCormick said McAtee has been valuable for the village regarding human resources.

Woulfe-Beille's Campaign Manager Robyne O'Mara said Woulfe-Beille was excited to have been chosen by the voters to attain that seat on the village board. In previous interviews with Riverbender.com, Woulfe-Beille said she was running for the position to push for smart growth in Godfrey, especially in regards to infrastructure.

“We are grateful to the citizens of Godfrey for their belief in Virginia and to our campaign team and our supporters,” O'Mara said Wednesday morning. “We realize this was a close election and we await the outcome of the absentee ballots. We are confident that they will further strengthen our win.”

Runners-up Springman and Dr. Jones received 1,034 and 1,016 votes respectively. Jacobs received 702.

