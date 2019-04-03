EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville District 7 voters elected Debra Pitts, Jennifer Brumback, Katie Robberson and John McDole Tuesday night.

Pitts, an unopposed incumbent, totalled 3,516 votes. McDole and Brumback won their two seats competing against Nekisha Williams Omotola. McDole led with 2,978 votes, followed by Brumback with 2,659 votes and Williams Omotola had 2,375 votes. Robberson recorded 2,994 votes for a seat, followed by Jill Bertels, who defeated Levin 2,557 to 2,530 for the other board seat.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Edwardsville School Board Votes to Dismiss 16 Employees
Mar 25, 2025
Mike Parkinson Overwhelmingly Re-Elected As Mayor Granite City, Five Seats On Board Of Aldermen, City Clerk’s Race Also Decided
5 days ago
Edwardsville District 7 Race Results Released
4 days ago
Madison County Election Results
5 days ago
Incumbent David Goins Wins Alton Mayor Race; Lauren Wilson Captures Clerk's Position
5 days ago

 