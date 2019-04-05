ALTON – The three Alton School Board members running to retain their positions did so over the last election.

Tuesday's results show Alton School Board Vice President David Lauschke retained his spot on the board with the highest amount 2,408 votes, David M. Fritz came in second with 2,330 votes to retain his spot on the board and Vivian L. Monkton received 2,196 votes. She currently serves as the board's secretary. Voters were able to choose three of four candidates on their April 2 ballots.

Challenger Kris Larson received 1,628 votes. As per the district's rules, no more than two board members can be elected from the same area of the township with three being allowed from Township 6N range 11W. No candidate in the running was from that part of the township.

