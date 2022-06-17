DeMarie Perry Named To Lincoln University Missouri Dean's List

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - DeMarie Perry of Granite City, IL, was recently named to the Dean's List of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, for the spring 2022 semester.

The Lincoln University Dean's List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.

Lincoln University of Missouri is a historically Black, 1890 land-grant, public university that provides excellent educational opportunities to a diverse population within a nurturing, student-centered environment. Lincoln is known for its innovative undergraduate and graduate programs in agriculture, business administration, criminal justice, elementary education, nursing, business administration, guidance and counseling, and natural science. Located in Jefferson City, Missouri, Lincoln University was founded in 1866 by the men of the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries and their white officers for the benefit of freed African Americans. The university boasts an exciting residential life and a full slate of NCAA Division II athletics.

