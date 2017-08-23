Name: Delynn Semaj Riddlespriger

Parents: Ky’arra Womack and Demarco Riddlespriger of Alton

Birth weight: 8 lbs 3 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 5:40 PM

Date: August 18, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Dynver Reed (2)

Grandparents: Alicia Pigee, Alton; Craig Womack, Alton

Great Grandparents: Jacquline Slack, Alton, David Pigee, Alton

 