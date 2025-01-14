EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, that multiple charges have been filed against Delvarrion D. Harris, 30, of East St. Louis, in connection with a shooting that injured 12 people at a club in Venice.

The incident occurred early on Nov. 24, 2024, at a club located in the 1400 block of Broadway in Venice. Haine said all the victims survived, although some required hospitalization for their injuries.

Harris is charged with 12 counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, a class X felony, as well as one count of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class 3 felony.

The charges allege that Harris discharged a firearm, striking the victims, and that he possessed a .40-caliber handgun despite a prior felony conviction.

The charges were officially filed on Dec. 20, 2024, but remained sealed until Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, following Harris's arrest. He is currently held at the St. Clair County Jail and is expected to be transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Haine's office has filed a Petition to Deny Pretrial Release, asserting that Harris poses a threat to the community and should remain in custody while awaiting trial.

Haine praised the collaborative efforts of the Venice Police Department and other law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation, including the Illinois State Police, the ISP Division of Forensic Services, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

“This investigation required significant resources,” Haine said. “Law enforcement agencies in Madison County, along with the residents of this county, are committed to keeping our communities safe and free of violence.”

