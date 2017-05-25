Delta Theta TauSorority. Inc. donates to Senior Services Plus' Meals on Wheels Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Delta Theta TauSorority. Inc. is a national philanthropic women's organization with chapters throughout the United States.



Recently, a check for $2,000.00 was presented to Deven Chavours, Senior Services Plus Meals on Wheels Coordinator, by Delta Theta Tau's local Chapter President, Vicki Graham from Kappa Omicron.



The Kappa Omicron chapter has several fundraisers each year which allows this yearly Meals on Wheels donation to benefit our local seniors.



The Kappa Omicron chapter has several fundraisers each year which allows this yearly Meals on Wheels donation to benefit our local seniors.

The members also volunteer hundreds of hours each year to other local groups such as Community Hope Center, Girl Scouts, Roxana Eighth Grade Graduation Dance, Oasis and many more.