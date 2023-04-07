EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE starter Tyler DeLong tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings Tuesday to lead SIUE to a 7-0 win over Eastern Illinois in the opener of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Simmons Baseball Complex.

DeLong tied his career high with nine strikeouts, while the 7 2/3 innings set a new career mark. The right0-hander did not allow a hit through the first 6 2/3 innings.

"What a great start by Tyler DeLong," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "He got through the first couple of innings with some deep counts and a high pitch count, and then he settled in and made some great pitches to give us the start we needed to get this weekend going."

Hayden Cooper pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to preserve the shutout.

"Cooper did a nice job in closing it out," Lyons added. "And he'll be able to come back this weekend and help us again."

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE put up 13 hits, just two of which were extra-base hits.

"We had a good base-hit approach," Lyons said. "This was a really clean game. We were able to capitalize when we had the chance.

Kyle Ratliff opened the scoring with a two-out base hit in the third to drive home Brennan Orf. Ole Arntson and Josh Ohl had RBI-hits I the sixth inning before Drew Mize drove in two with a two-out single up the middle.

Orf tripled to start the seventh and scored on single by Brady Bunten. Ohl then doubled to start the eighth, advanced on a groundout and scored on a single by Chase Bloomer.

"One of my highlights came in the eighth inning," Lyons said. "Get a double, get him over, get him in. It was good baseball. It was guys grinding out at-bats and we got some big RBIs. Overall, it was a really solid win and a good start to the series."

The Cougars and the Panthers continue the series with a 5 p.m. game Friday at Simmons Complex.

More like this: