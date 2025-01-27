Our Daily Show With CJ Nasello! Ft: Delmar Loop Ice Carnival, EMBA, and More!

ST. LOUIS — The Delmar Loop Ice Carnival, a beloved winter event in St. Louis, took place on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, drawing a crowd eager to experience a day filled with art, entertainment, and community spirit. The carnival ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along Delmar Boulevard on Saturday, featuring over 55 ice sculptures, live ice carving demonstrations, and various activities for all ages.

Samantha Smugala, Executive Director of the East Loop Community Improvement District, noted that this year marked the 18th anniversary of the Ice Carnival.

"It is a festival unlike any in St. Louis," she said. "We are here to celebrate ice, not on the roads, but as an art form."

She highlighted the impressive display of sculptures representing local businesses, as well as a large ice selfie color wall that attracted many attendees.

In addition to the ice sculptures, the carnival offered a range of entertainment, including fire dancers, music, and kids' games throughout the day.

One of the key highlights was the drone show at 7 p.m. Saturday, which Smugala described as "incredible." The show featured 200 drones that lit up the night sky with various colors, forming scenes and pictures without the noise associated with traditional fireworks.

The event also included free face-painting and the opportunity to meet Louie, the mascot of the St. Louis Blues. Local businesses, such as Baked T's, expressed their gratitude to the community for their support during the carnival.

Smugala said the event concluded with the drone show, and other than the unbelievable ice sculptures, both highlighted the attention of the capacity crowd in attendance.

The Loop Ice Carnival continues to be a significant winter attraction for residents and visitors alike, showcasing the creativity and vibrancy of the St. Louis community.

