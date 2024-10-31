ALTON - A semi-truck delivering products to Dollar General became stuck in the grass in front of the store at 2901 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

The incident occurred when the driver inadvertently pulled the vehicle too far forward during the delivery process.

The truck and trailer blocked Bloomer Drive, prompting a response from Alton Police to manage traffic and document the situation. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.