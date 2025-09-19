BETHALTO - Delilah Allen is a natural leader.

For her hard work, Delilah Allen is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Allen, a senior at Civic Memorial, loves working with the Drama Club. She enjoys helping with the hair and makeup for the plays and musicals; this year, she was cast as the lead.

She assists and advocates for the school’s underclassmen as a Freshmentor, and she often volunteers with the school district’s Special Olympics program. It’s important to Allen to support her classmates.

Her academics are equally strong, as Allen is a member of the mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta and National Honor Society. These memberships require high grades and hours of community service. She serves as the Public Relations Officer for the NHS program, representing her peers.

While Allen certainly stays busy, she fills her free time by working as a gymnastics coach and participating on the YMCA gymnastics team. She also enjoys listening to music and doing her nails.

Allen has an exciting plan for after high school, and her teachers and loved ones know she will succeed.

“I plan to attend a four-year university majoring in psychology with plans to hopefully become a school psychologist,” she shared.

Congratulations to Delilah for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

