ALTON - Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced today that Deli Order Ahead Kiosks have been added to its Alton, IL store as well as 29 others, bringing the total of locations offering the time-saving feature to 67 locations.

The kiosks allow customers to order sliced meats, cheeses, and prepared foods while skipping the line at the deli counter. Customers enter their phone number and will receive a text when it is ready instructing them to return to the cooler next to the kiosk to pick up their order.

“The kiosks offer a simple, convenient, and pain-free alternative to fulfilling orders placed at the deli counter,” said Chace MacMullan, Schnucks Senior Director of Digital Experience. “This is one of the many ways we are providing customers best-in-fresh solutions while also making it easier for teammates to manage orders at the deli counter.”

In addition, customers of these stores can now place their Deli orders for same day pickup before leaving home by using the Schnucks Rewards app. Customers can download the Schnucks Rewards app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160 th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

Illinois Schnucks locations offering Deli Order Ahead Kiosks:

*Denotes new store now offering the kiosk

Alton* 2811 Homer M. Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002

Belleville West* 5720 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226

Carlyle Avenue* 800 Carlyle Ave. Belleville, IL 62221

Bethalto 72 Airport Plaza Bethalto, IL 62010

Collinsville* 501 Beltline Road Collinsville, IL 62234

Market Place* 1000 Columbia Centre Drive Columbia, IL 62236

Edwardsville 2222 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025

Fairview Heights* 625 Lincoln Highway Fairview Heights, IL 62208

Godfrey* 2712 Godfrey Road Godfrey, IL 62035

Granite City* 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040

Seven Hills* 9087 East US Highway 50 O’Fallon, IL 62269

Peoria* 4200 North University Street Peoria, IL 61614

East State* 6410 East State Street Rockford, IL 61108

Montvale* 2801 Chatham Road Springfield, IL 62704

Swansea* 2665 North Illinois Street Swansea, IL 62226

Waterloo* 150 Waterloo Commons Drive Waterloo, IL 62298

