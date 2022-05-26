Delhi Road In Jersey County Announces Lane Closures

DELHI, Ill.– The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces lane closures to the portion of US 67 known as the Delhi Bypass. It will be reduced to one-lane in each direction starting Tuesday, May 31, 2022, weather permitting. The closures will start at 6:00 am and will remain closed until the work is completed. This work is needed to place permanent pavement marking and is expected to be completed by the end of June.



Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Baxmeyer Construction of Waterloo, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

