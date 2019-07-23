DELHI - A Delhi apartment complex suffered severe damages overnight in a raging fire located in the 16000 block of US 67 in Delhi.

Highway 67 was shut down for several hours while firefighters attacked the blaze. The Brighton Fire Department remained on scene Tuesday morning, extinguishing the blaze. The Jersey County Sheriff's Department was also on the scene, investigating.

A woman Tuesday morning said she heard a "pop" then the fire raged out of control until firefighters arrived. Smoke was still coming from the inside of the complex and the roof was caved in and it appeared completely gutted.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

