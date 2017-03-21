COLLINSVILLE - The CMTY Riptide team had a strong showing the Heartland Area Swim Meet at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, led by Javier DeLaCruz and Trey Stephens.

DeLaCruz won the 11-12 50 breast (35.29). He also placed in multiple other events including a fifth in the 100 breast (1:18); and placed in the 50 free and 50 fly.

Trey Stephens was dominant in several events in the 13-14 boys division. He won the 100 fly (55.56); and had similar showings in the 200 butterfly, 100 free and 200 free. CMTY's Tayrn Stephens had a notable performance in the 50 butterfly in the 11-12 girls division, with a clocking of 29.30.

CMTY Riptide is a combination of Collinsville, Maryville and Troy communities that form the YMCA at 1 Town Center Drive in Maryville.

