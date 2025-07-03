ALTON - Alton High School has named Deiondre Riney as the new head coach of its girls basketball team, the school announced Thursday, July 3, 2025. Riney, a 2019 graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia and St. Pius X High School in Crystal City, Mo., will replace Deserea Howard, who stepped down after six years leading the Lady Redbirds.

Riney brings a diverse coaching background to Alton, having played basketball in high school and remained involved primarily at the Amateur At hletic Union (AAU) level. He also coached the Alton High School boys basketball team during the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season. For nearly five years, Riney has served as assistant director at Ball Hogg Academy at the Bridge Sportsplex and has coached at various local schools. Most recently, he worked as a teacher at the Center for Educational Opportunities in Troy, Ill.

Chris Kusnerick, Alton High School’s athletic director, said Riney stood out among several candidates because of his extensive coaching experience and ability to connect with athletes across different age and skill levels.

“We had some very good candidates and Coach Riney clearly stood out from the rest of the candidates with his extensive background in coaching basketball. He brings to the table a ton of experience in training and individual development,” Kusnerick said.

Kusnerick added that Riney’s experience in educational settings and commitment to developing a comprehensive program in the Alton and Godfrey communities were key factors in his hiring.

“His ability to connect with various age levels and skill levels really stood out in his career and his willingness to build a total program down to our elementary levels in the Alton/Godfrey community is something we are very much looking forward to seeing implemented,” Kusnerick said.

The school expressed optimism about Riney’s impact on the Lady Redbirds as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

“We are very excited to have Coach Riney work with our student-athletes this summer and look forward to seeing Lady Redbird Basketball this winter under his direction, while continuing the excellence we have seen the past four years,” Kusnerick said.

