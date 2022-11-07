EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Monday that a Wood River man has received a three-year prison term for the battery of his grandfather.

Justin M. Davenport, 36, received the sentence as part of a guilty plea to a charge of domestic battery – 2nd subsequent offense (a class 4 felony). Davenport also will have to serve four years of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.

Davenport pleaded guilty to punching his 86-year-old grandfather in the leg and pushing him on July 8 in Wood River. Davenport resided with the grandfather and has a previous conviction for battery of the grandfather.

“We take elder abuse and domestic violence very seriously,” Haine said. “The family dynamics of such cases are complicated. After consultation with the victims, we believed that this term of incarceration was appropriate. We must cherish our senior citizens. Physical abuse cannot be tolerated.”

Haine thanked Wood River Police for their work on the case, along with the prosecutors: Assistant State’s Attorney Gina McNabnay and Assistant State’s Attorney Phil Voss.

