MARYVILLE - Two Madison County cases involving unlawful firearms include a Springfield woman accused of defacing a firearm and a Venice man charged with possessing a “ghost gun."

Stephanie R. Glugla, 31, of Springfield, Ill., was charged with defacing identification marks on a firearm (a Class 3 felony) and possession of a controlled substance (a Class 4 felony).

On Nov. 2, 2024, Glugla allegedly possessed an 80 Percent Arms Model GST-9 on which the “serial number had been removed,” according to court documents. She also reportedly had less than 15 grams of cocaine in her possession.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Maryville Police Department presented the case against Glugla, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

In a separate case, Ricky A. Clayton Jr., 37, of Venice, was charged with possession/use of a firearm/weapon by a felon (a Class 3 felony) and resisting a peace officer (a Class A misdemeanor).

On April 21, 2024, Clayton reportedly possessed a Polymer 80 9mm “ghost gun” and fled on foot from an officer attempting to arrest him. He had previously been convicted of aggravated fleeing in a 2020 Madison County case.

Clayton’s case was presented by the Illinois State Police, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he has since been released from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: