SPRINGFIELD– Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 147,004 deer during all 2021-2022 archery and firearm seasons that concluded Jan. 16. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 162,752 deer in 2020-2021.

During the 2021-2022 deer seasons, hunters took 43.75% does and 56.25% males.

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,637 deer during the season that began Oct. 1 and concluded Jan. 16. The total archery harvest during the 2020-2021 season was 75,106 deer.

Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,829 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season Oct. 9-11, compared to 2,322 in 2020.

Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 69,990 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season Nov. 19-21 and Dec. 2-5, compared with 77,160 deer taken during the 2020 firearm season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,043 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season Dec. 10-12, compared with a harvest of 3,451 deer in the 2020 muzzleloader season.

Late-Winter Seasons: The 2021-2022 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD (chronic wasting disease) deer seasons concluded Jan. 16 with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,505 deer. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan. 14-16. During those seasons in 2020-2021, a harvest of 4,713 deer were taken.

Sixteen northern Illinois counties were open to the Special CWD season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

A total of 21 counties were open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2021-2022. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

For more information on the Illinois deer harvest prior to 2020-2021, check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/deer/Pages/AnnualDeerHarvestReports.aspx.

The following table provides a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2021-2022 and final 2020-2021 harvest results for comparison.

County Youth Muzzleloader CWD/LW Firearm Archery Total Adams 49 104 0 1980 1455 3588 Alexander 2 25 0 359 192 578 Bond 14 20 0 646 441 1121 Boone 0 4 27 104 178 313 Brown 37 55 209 806 883 1990 Bureau 10 49 0 888 722 1669 Calhoun 21 52 0 645 808 1526 Carroll 5 19 81 439 517 1061 Cass 9 26 0 584 679 1298 Champaign 13 14 0 197 373 597 Christian 18 27 0 551 538 1134 Clark 27 50 0 1014 827 1918 Clay 29 32 134 1099 694 1988 Clinton 18 15 0 663 575 1271 Coles 13 19 45 650 733 1460 Cook 0 0 0 0 134 134 Crawford 21 21 100 884 933 1959 Cumberland 31 25 0 756 559 1371 DeKalb 2 3 39 106 218 368 DeWitt 6 22 0 315 573 916 Douglas 4 6 0 148 214 372 DuPage 0 0 0 0 37 37 Edgar 9 23 0 515 529 1076 Edwards 5 18 0 388 287 698 Effingham 54 29 112 910 710 1815 Fayette 27 52 0 1564 1104 2747 Ford 3 2 0 109 51 165 Franklin 11 40 0 1229 1137 2417 Fulton 42 74 353 1654 1608 3731 Gallatin 6 11 0 369 293 679 Greene 31 69 0 947 860 1907 Grundy 5 6 88 232 325 656 Hamilton 35 20 151 993 825 2024 Hancock 35 73 0 1561 1031 2700 Hardin 5 29 0 669 419 1122 Henderson 3 12 73 382 395 865 Henry 12 21 0 414 518 965 Iroquois 11 30 0 415 441 897 Jackson 43 57 0 1848 1121 3069 Jasper 35 39 0 1022 871 1967 Jefferson 64 78 0 1810 1854 3806 Jersey 11 21 0 583 619 1234 JoDaviess 28 51 292 1234 991 2596 Johnson 14 49 0 1154 806 2023 Kane 0 2 10 30 341 383 Kankakee 3 9 51 186 281 530 Kendall 0 6 26 71 199 302 Knox 13 45 138 1057 990 2243 Lake 0 0 0 3 257 260 LaSalle 12 19 163 563 719 1476 Lawrence Article continues after sponsor message 7 26 0 536 498 1067 Lee 13 22 114 440 475 1064 Livingston 10 7 51 381 234 683 Logan 11 19 0 312 375 717 Macon 12 24 0 213 494 743 Macoupin 37 48 214 1417 1221 2937 Madison 21 20 48 630 1070 1789 Marion 50 47 250 1393 1221 2961 Marshall 16 22 0 545 375 958 Mason 11 15 0 351 505 882 Massac 10 21 0 380 376 787 McDonough 19 54 89 719 654 1535 McHenry 1 9 66 241 649 966 McLean 17 18 0 520 533 1088 Menard 6 26 0 327 406 765 Mercer 6 33 108 740 504 1391 Monroe 24 25 115 934 482 1580 Montgomery 30 19 0 795 900 1744 Morgan 15 30 0 578 672 1295 Moultrie 11 10 0 209 428 658 Ogle 18 17 195 544 548 1322 Peoria 17 36 0 806 1050 1909 Perry 34 56 281 1104 891 2366 Piatt 2 8 0 111 242 363 Pike 82 122 0 1623 2279 4106 Pope 18 28 0 1212 891 2149 Pulaski 7 13 0 274 273 567 Putnam 4 10 43 310 288 655 Randolph 100 99 0 2102 1271 3572 Richland 8 26 0 671 523 1228 RockIsland 13 28 75 583 616 1315 Saline 30 23 166 752 607 1578 Sangamon 25 31 0 521 874 1451 Schuyler 38 80 191 1262 1141 2712 Scott 5 14 0 326 344 689 Shelby 35 38 134 1170 1072 2449 St.Clair 19 18 0 699 818 1554 Stark 3 6 0 151 138 298 Stephenson 9 13 121 479 410 1032 Tazewell 9 21 0 476 715 1221 Union 23 51 0 1143 850 2067 Vermilion 14 45 0 594 1078 1731 Wabash 1 8 0 162 228 399 Warren 1 22 0 430 287 740 Washington 20 45 0 921 638 1624 Wayne 40 42 0 1363 1119 2564 White 17 46 0 711 644 1418 Whiteside 9 21 0 503 532 1065 Will 4 7 73 161 737 982 Williamson 21 54 0 1601 1366 3042 Winnebago 3 14 79 247 471 814 Woodford 27 33 0 571 759 1390 Total 1829 3043 4505 69990 67637 147004

