Deer Hunting Seasons Conclude With Hunters In Illinois Taking Preliminary Total Of 147,004 Deer
SPRINGFIELD– Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 147,004 deer during all 2021-2022 archery and firearm seasons that concluded Jan. 16. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 162,752 deer in 2020-2021.
During the 2021-2022 deer seasons, hunters took 43.75% does and 56.25% males.
Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,637 deer during the season that began Oct. 1 and concluded Jan. 16. The total archery harvest during the 2020-2021 season was 75,106 deer.
Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,829 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season Oct. 9-11, compared to 2,322 in 2020.
Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 69,990 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season Nov. 19-21 and Dec. 2-5, compared with 77,160 deer taken during the 2020 firearm season.
Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,043 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season Dec. 10-12, compared with a harvest of 3,451 deer in the 2020 muzzleloader season.
Late-Winter Seasons: The 2021-2022 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD (chronic wasting disease) deer seasons concluded Jan. 16 with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,505 deer. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan. 14-16. During those seasons in 2020-2021, a harvest of 4,713 deer were taken.
Sixteen northern Illinois counties were open to the Special CWD season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.
A total of 21 counties were open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2021-2022. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.
For more information on the Illinois deer harvest prior to 2020-2021, check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/deer/Pages/AnnualDeerHarvestReports.aspx.
The following table provides a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2021-2022 and final 2020-2021 harvest results for comparison.
County
Youth
Muzzleloader
CWD/LW
Firearm
Archery
Total
Adams
49
104
0
1980
1455
3588
Alexander
2
25
0
359
192
578
Bond
14
20
0
646
441
1121
Boone
0
4
27
104
178
313
Brown
37
55
209
806
883
1990
Bureau
10
49
0
888
722
1669
Calhoun
21
52
0
645
808
1526
Carroll
5
19
81
439
517
1061
Cass
9
26
0
584
679
1298
Champaign
13
14
0
197
373
597
Christian
18
27
0
551
538
1134
Clark
27
50
0
1014
827
1918
Clay
29
32
134
1099
694
1988
Clinton
18
15
0
663
575
1271
Coles
13
19
45
650
733
1460
Cook
0
0
0
0
134
134
Crawford
21
21
100
884
933
1959
Cumberland
31
25
0
756
559
1371
DeKalb
2
3
39
106
218
368
DeWitt
6
22
0
315
573
916
Douglas
4
6
0
148
214
372
DuPage
0
0
0
0
37
37
Edgar
9
23
0
515
529
1076
Edwards
5
18
0
388
287
698
Effingham
54
29
112
910
710
1815
Fayette
27
52
0
1564
1104
2747
Ford
3
2
0
109
51
165
Franklin
11
40
0
1229
1137
2417
Fulton
42
74
353
1654
1608
3731
Gallatin
6
11
0
369
293
679
Greene
31
69
0
947
860
1907
Grundy
5
6
88
232
325
656
Hamilton
35
20
151
993
825
2024
Hancock
35
73
0
1561
1031
2700
Hardin
5
29
0
669
419
1122
Henderson
3
12
73
382
395
865
Henry
12
21
0
414
518
965
Iroquois
11
30
0
415
441
897
Jackson
43
57
0
1848
1121
3069
Jasper
35
39
0
1022
871
1967
Jefferson
64
78
0
1810
1854
3806
Jersey
11
21
0
583
619
1234
JoDaviess
28
51
292
1234
991
2596
Johnson
14
49
0
1154
806
2023
Kane
0
2
10
30
341
383
Kankakee
3
9
51
186
281
530
Kendall
0
6
26
71
199
302
Knox
13
45
138
1057
990
2243
Lake
0
0
0
3
257
260
LaSalle
12
19
163
563
719
1476
Lawrence
7
26
0
536
498
1067
Lee
13
22
114
440
475
1064
Livingston
10
7
51
381
234
683
Logan
11
19
0
312
375
717
Macon
12
24
0
213
494
743
Macoupin
37
48
214
1417
1221
2937
Madison
21
20
48
630
1070
1789
Marion
50
47
250
1393
1221
2961
Marshall
16
22
0
545
375
958
Mason
11
15
0
351
505
882
Massac
10
21
0
380
376
787
McDonough
19
54
89
719
654
1535
McHenry
1
9
66
241
649
966
McLean
17
18
0
520
533
1088
Menard
6
26
0
327
406
765
Mercer
6
33
108
740
504
1391
Monroe
24
25
115
934
482
1580
Montgomery
30
19
0
795
900
1744
Morgan
15
30
0
578
672
1295
Moultrie
11
10
0
209
428
658
Ogle
18
17
195
544
548
1322
Peoria
17
36
0
806
1050
1909
Perry
34
56
281
1104
891
2366
Piatt
2
8
0
111
242
363
Pike
82
122
0
1623
2279
4106
Pope
18
28
0
1212
891
2149
Pulaski
7
13
0
274
273
567
Putnam
4
10
43
310
288
655
Randolph
100
99
0
2102
1271
3572
Richland
8
26
0
671
523
1228
RockIsland
13
28
75
583
616
1315
Saline
30
23
166
752
607
1578
Sangamon
25
31
0
521
874
1451
Schuyler
38
80
191
1262
1141
2712
Scott
5
14
0
326
344
689
Shelby
35
38
134
1170
1072
2449
St.Clair
19
18
0
699
818
1554
Stark
3
6
0
151
138
298
Stephenson
9
13
121
479
410
1032
Tazewell
9
21
0
476
715
1221
Union
23
51
0
1143
850
2067
Vermilion
14
45
0
594
1078
1731
Wabash
1
8
0
162
228
399
Warren
1
22
0
430
287
740
Washington
20
45
0
921
638
1624
Wayne
40
42
0
1363
1119
2564
White
17
46
0
711
644
1418
Whiteside
9
21
0
503
532
1065
Will
4
7
73
161
737
982
Williamson
21
54
0
1601
1366
3042
Winnebago
3
14
79
247
471
814
Woodford
27
33
0
571
759
1390
Total
1829
3043
4505
69990
67637
147004
