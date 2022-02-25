The end of deer-hunting season sees almost 150,000 deer harvested.SPRINGFIELD– Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 147,004 deer during all 2021-2022 archery and firearm seasons that concluded Jan. 16. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 162,752 deer in 2020-2021.

During the 2021-2022 deer seasons, hunters took 43.75% does and 56.25% males.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 67,637 deer during the season that began Oct. 1 and concluded Jan. 16. The total archery harvest during the 2020-2021 season was 75,106 deer.

Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,829 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season Oct. 9-11, compared to 2,322 in 2020.

Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 69,990 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season Nov. 19-21 and Dec. 2-5, compared with 77,160 deer taken during the 2020 firearm season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,043 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season Dec. 10-12, compared with a harvest of 3,451 deer in the 2020 muzzleloader season.

Late-Winter Seasons: The 2021-2022 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD (chronic wasting disease) deer seasons concluded Jan. 16 with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,505 deer. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan. 14-16. During those seasons in 2020-2021, a harvest of 4,713 deer were taken.

Sixteen northern Illinois counties were open to the Special CWD season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

A total of 21 counties were open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2021-2022. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

For more information on the Illinois deer harvest prior to 2020-2021, check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/deer/Pages/AnnualDeerHarvestReports.aspx.

The following table provides a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2021-2022 and final 2020-2021 harvest results for comparison.

County

Youth

Muzzleloader

CWD/LW

Firearm

Archery

Total

Adams

49

104

0

1980

1455

3588

Alexander

2

25

0

359

192

578

Bond

14

20

0

646

441

1121

Boone

0

4

27

104

178

313

Brown

37

55

209

806

883

1990

Bureau

10

49

0

888

722

1669

Calhoun

21

52

0

645

808

1526

Carroll

5

19

81

439

517

1061

Cass

9

26

0

584

679

1298

Champaign

13

14

0

197

373

597

Christian

18

27

0

551

538

1134

Clark

27

50

0

1014

827

1918

Clay

29

32

134

1099

694

1988

Clinton

18

15

0

663

575

1271

Coles

13

19

45

650

733

1460

Cook

0

0

0

0

134

134

Crawford

21

21

100

884

933

1959

Cumberland

31

25

0

756

559

1371

DeKalb

2

3

39

106

218

368

DeWitt

6

22

0

315

573

916

Douglas

4

6

0

148

214

372

DuPage

0

0

0

0

37

37

Edgar

9

23

0

515

529

1076

Edwards

5

18

0

388

287

698

Effingham

54

29

112

910

710

1815

Fayette

27

52

0

1564

1104

2747

Ford

3

2

0

109

51

165

Franklin

11

40

0

1229

1137

2417

Fulton

42

74

353

1654

1608

3731

Gallatin

6

11

0

369

293

679

Greene

31

69

0

947

860

1907

Grundy

5

6

88

232

325

656

Hamilton

35

20

151

993

825

2024

Hancock

35

73

0

1561

1031

2700

Hardin

5

29

0

669

419

1122

Henderson

3

12

73

382

395

865

Henry

12

21

0

414

518

965

Iroquois

11

30

0

415

441

897

Jackson

43

57

0

1848

1121

3069

Jasper

35

39

0

1022

871

1967

Jefferson

64

78

0

1810

1854

3806

Jersey

11

21

0

583

619

1234

JoDaviess

28

51

292

1234

991

2596

Johnson

14

49

0

1154

806

2023

Kane

0

2

10

30

341

383

Kankakee

3

9

51

186

281

530

Kendall

0

6

26

71

199

302

Knox

13

45

138

1057

990

2243

Lake

0

0

0

3

257

260

LaSalle

12

19

163

563

719

1476

Lawrence

Article continues after sponsor message

7

26

0

536

498

1067

Lee

13

22

114

440

475

1064

Livingston

10

7

51

381

234

683

Logan

11

19

0

312

375

717

Macon

12

24

0

213

494

743

Macoupin

37

48

214

1417

1221

2937

Madison

21

20

48

630

1070

1789

Marion

50

47

250

1393

1221

2961

Marshall

16

22

0

545

375

958

Mason

11

15

0

351

505

882

Massac

10

21

0

380

376

787

McDonough

19

54

89

719

654

1535

McHenry

1

9

66

241

649

966

McLean

17

18

0

520

533

1088

Menard

6

26

0

327

406

765

Mercer

6

33

108

740

504

1391

Monroe

24

25

115

934

482

1580

Montgomery

30

19

0

795

900

1744

Morgan

15

30

0

578

672

1295

Moultrie

11

10

0

209

428

658

Ogle

18

17

195

544

548

1322

Peoria

17

36

0

806

1050

1909

Perry

34

56

281

1104

891

2366

Piatt

2

8

0

111

242

363

Pike

82

122

0

1623

2279

4106

Pope

18

28

0

1212

891

2149

Pulaski

7

13

0

274

273

567

Putnam

4

10

43

310

288

655

Randolph

100

99

0

2102

1271

3572

Richland

8

26

0

671

523

1228

RockIsland

13

28

75

583

616

1315

Saline

30

23

166

752

607

1578

Sangamon

25

31

0

521

874

1451

Schuyler

38

80

191

1262

1141

2712

Scott

5

14

0

326

344

689

Shelby

35

38

134

1170

1072

2449

St.Clair

19

18

0

699

818

1554

Stark

3

6

0

151

138

298

Stephenson

9

13

121

479

410

1032

Tazewell

9

21

0

476

715

1221

Union

23

51

0

1143

850

2067

Vermilion

14

45

0

594

1078

1731

Wabash

1

8

0

162

228

399

Warren

1

22

0

430

287

740

Washington

20

45

0

921

638

1624

Wayne

40

42

0

1363

1119

2564

White

17

46

0

711

644

1418

Whiteside

9

21

0

503

532

1065

Will

4

7

73

161

737

982

Williamson

21

54

0

1601

1366

3042

Winnebago

3

14

79

247

471

814

Woodford

27

33

0

571

759

1390

Total

1829

3043

4505

69990

67637

147004

More like this:

IDNR Announces 2024-2025 Deer Season Harvest Totals
Feb 3, 2025
More Than 82,000 Deer Harvested During Illinois Firearm Deer Season
Dec 19, 2024
Fall archery season yields record harvest of 1,045 wild turkeys
Mar 2, 2025
More Than 54,000 Deer Harvested During First Weekend Of Illinois Firearm Deer Season
Nov 29, 2024
IDNR Issues Reminders For 2024-2025 Archery Deer Season
Oct 13, 2024

 