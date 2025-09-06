WEST ALTON, MO. –The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rivers Project is announcing its first managed Deer Hunt for Youth. The hunt will take place within the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, West Alton, MO on November 1st and 2nd, 2025. To ensure public safety, portions of the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary will be temporarily closed starting Friday, October 31st, 2025, at 8 P.M. and will be reopening on Monday, November 3rd, 2025 at 6 A.M. The Audubon Center at Riverlands, Lincoln Shields Recreation Area, and Ellis Island will remain open during this time.

A total of 5 youth applicants will be randomly selected for this opportunity. Applicants must be within the ages of 6-15 and be accompanied by 1 non-hunting adult. Applications are available at the Rivers Project Office (301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, MO 63386) or by request to cemvsriversproject@usace.army.mil and are due by September 15th, 2025. Applications may be dropped off to the Rivers Project Office or returned to cemvsriversproject@usace.army.mil with subject line ‘Youth Deer Hunt’.

“This hunt is being held as part of the Riverlands Deer Management Plan to address concerns of over-population within the Sanctuary, which can lead to disease outbreaks and habitat degradation due to over browsing. We look forward to extending this opportunity to youth within our community and appreciate the understanding of visitors during this temporary closure.” said Tyler Goble, Team Lead Wildlife Biologist for Rivers Project.

Each youth hunter will be permitted to harvest 1 either-sex deer from a designated accessible ground blind. Permits will not be provided. Hunters must provide their own Missouri hunting permits and equipment to legally and ethically harvest whitetail in the state of Missouri during the Youth November Firearms Portion. Accompanying non-hunting adults must have a hunter-education certification if born on or after 1/1/67.

Only shotguns or muzzleloading firearms will be allowed (no centerfire rifles) with nontoxic (lead-free) ammunition. Proper licensing/permitting and equipment will be inspected prior to the hunt. Review Missouri Department of Conservation deer hunting regulations for proper permitting information. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project staff will be on-site to ensure visitor and hunter safety as well as compliance with all federal and state regulations. Hunting blinds will be pre-assigned and are located away from wetland or marsh habitat to minimize impacts to migratory species and other wildlife.

A public drawing will be held the at the Rivers Project Office parking lot on September 16th, 2025, at 9 A.M. Attendance is optional. Once an applicant is drawn, guardians will be contacted by the phone number provided in the application. They will have 48 hours from the time they are contacted by the Rivers Project Office to confirm their spot via email or phone. Otherwise, their spot will be offered to an alternate applicant, subject to the same conditions. Both hunter and accompanying adult are required to attend a pre-hunt meeting on Friday, October 31st, 2025, at 6 P.M.

Hunting will be permitted starting 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset both days and only from the accessible ground blinds. For more information regarding accessibility, accommodations, or any other questions, please contact Tyler Goble via (618)-513-2439 or at Tyler.J.Goble@usace.army.mil. Please review all Hunt Requirements listed in the application prior to submitting. Missouri statewide laws and regulations will apply for this hunt.

