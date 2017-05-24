WHITE HALL - Nashville musician Dee Rock is a man who keeps his promises.

Some North Greene industrial arts students made a trip to Nashville, Tenn., to take Rock a custom-made, patriotic guitar in April of this year. While they were there visiting with them, Rock promised he would play a special concert for them at North Greene High School. On Tuesday afternoon and evening, Rock fulfilled his promise.

“It was wonderful when I met the kids and industrial arts teacher Kevin Fraser when they delivered the guitar,” Rock said. “They asked if I could come and play and I have come to White Hall to play. I don’t get to do these types of things enough. This was very special coming to North Greene High School.

“I play a lot for troops, Wounded Warriors and those causes. I am always trying to motivate kids and instill good values in them moving forward.”

The North Greene High School students took about six to eight weeks to build Rock his patriotic guitar that he now loves and takes with him on the road. He was first approached by Fraser on Facebook.

Fraser saw through another friend that Rock was looking for a patriotic guitar and thought his students could build him one. The North Greene School Board allowed the students to take a field trip to Nashville, Tenn., and take the guitar personally to Rock. Rock took the students to dinner and allowed them to record a song with him in studio the following day, something the kids will never forget.

Rock said the hospitality at not only the school, but in White Hall was simply awesome.

Rock seems born to be a musician/entertainer. He is a top country music entertainer, but he always takes time out for veterans and kids whenever possible.

“They hear me do a lot of Southern Rock and country, but I love classical music and funk music,” he said. “I am a little quiet when I am not on stage. Sometimes I am just trying to recharge. I am an open book and I always live that way. I am open to anything good artificially and things that enlighten and bring something good to people.”

Fraser said Rock will leave a lasting memory to not only the students who visited with him in Nashville, but those who met him in both the assembly and evening performance.

“It shows kids that with hard work, something like this can just come out of the blue like this did,” Fraser said. “It shows people are watching you even when you don’t realize it.”

Rock said his motto in life is pretty simple: “I always try to leave people better than I found them with a song, handshake or conversation.”

