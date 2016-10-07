GODFREY – The Visiting Artist Lecture Series at Lewis and Clark Community College continues Tuesday, Oct. 18 with Art Historian Dee (Dolores) Kilgo, who will present “What’s So Great About the Mona Lisa?” at 12:30 p.m. in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.

“People wonder why Leonardo da Vinci’s portrait of a young Florentine woman became the world’s most well-known and parodied artwork,” Kilgo said. “I will give an informative and entertaining talk about the fascinating story behind the creation and unparalleled fame of this iconic Renaissance painting.

Kilgo is a professor emeritus of Art History at Illinois State University, an author of two books, the creator of a PBS documentary and an entertaining presenter. She has written many articles on 19th century art and photography.

A native Midwesterner, Kilgo has a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois. Her teaching specialties are 19th-century European and American painting and the history of photography. She is the recipient of several teaching awards and received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Smithsonian Institution.

The Visiting Artist Lecture Series is sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union and is free and open to the public.

For more information about the series and other upcoming artists, visit www.lc.edu/visitingartists. Also, visit the event on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/events/1418776754817989/.

