ALTON - Alton Police Officer Elliott Fergurson seems to be the perfect choice to lead the Explorer Program for the Alton Police Department. He has been in his capacity for two years.

Elliott, an Alton High and SIUE graduate with a B.A.S. in criminal justice and corrections, served from September 2006 to November 2009 as an M1A1 Armor Crewman (Tanker) in the U.S. Army. He has a Purple Heart from his Army service time in Iraq.

Officer Fergurson explained what happened when he was injured in Iraq: “I was on patrol in Baghdad, Iraq, and my stryker (a stryker is a 19-ton, eight-wheeled armored vehicle) got struck by a rocket and it punctured through the inside of the truck.

"It sent shrapnel and knocked me unconscious. I had a mild brain injury. I stayed in Iraq after this happened and went back to the front lines.” Elliott said he felt fortunate to be alive after the strike hit his unit."

Elliott was a psychological operations specialist in the U.S. Army with the reserves from December 2010 to May 2014. He joined the Alton Police in April 2014 and has been there almost eight years.

“I love Alton,” he said. “I grew up in Alton and have been here my entire life except for the time in the military. I was not an Explorer with the police department as a kid, but I personally love the program.”

Elliott wants to advertise the Explorer program more and knows programs like this one are keys for the future of law enforcement.

“We want to get youth thinking about a future in law enforcement,” he said. “It is important to have these types of programs.”

The Alton patrol officer completely buys into Chief Marcos Pulido’s lead on the importance of community policing.

Chief Pulido said often the first few seconds of a conversation with police dictate how it will ultimately unfold. The chief also said he believes Officer Fergurson is a perfect choice for the Explorer lead for his police department.

Elliott said parents are heavily involved in the Explorer program and are welcome to attend with their children when possible.

“I truly enjoy working with my youth and that is my passion at the police department,” he added. “Officers have different styles, but my style has always been to do any community engagement I can. I have loved the shop with the cop program at Christmas and any interaction with our youth.”

Elliott's favorite quote often applies to his work in law enforcement: “You catch more bees with honey than with vinegar,” he said, with the message that is important how officers present themselves with youth and the public.

See info about Alton Police Internship, Police Cadet, and Explorer programs below:

https://www.cityofaltonil.com/alton-police/internships-police-cadet-and-police-explorer-programs/

Anyone who wishes to become part of the Alton Police Explorer program should fill out the application below:

https://www.cityofaltonil.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Alton_Police_Department_Explorer_Application.pdf

