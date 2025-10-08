TROY - Declan Wheat reached a significant milestone Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, with the Triad Trap Team, breaking his first 25 straight targets during a handicap yardage round.

The achievement was recognized by Head Coach Bill Lawrence, who presented Wheat with a 25 straight patch to commemorate the accomplishment.

The celebration included Wheat’s grandparent, Frank Christie, who joined Coach Lawrence and Wheat in marking the occasion.

Wheat’s performance marks an important step in his shooting career and reflects the dedication and skill fostered by the Triad Trap Team.